Mood Indigo Villa on Great Camanoe is the Caribbean Getaway You Have Been Dreaming Of!

Mood Indigo Villa is the perfect combination of elegance, beauty, location and functionality. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath fully air conditioned villa on the waterfront of the secluded island of Great Camanoe is the Caribbean getaway you have been dreaming of.

You will be transported by private boat to their marina just minutes from the EIS airport. During your stay, your choice of powerboat will be readily available at your private slip to provide transportation as you explore more of the beautiful British Virgin Islands. On island transportation to the villa is a golf cart that can also be used to explore the island or get to one of three private community swimming beaches and marina.

