Samantha Pierce, owner of Villas of Tortola, provided the following update. She said, “I am pleased to report that the spectacular Moonstone Beach Villa, in Long Bay, still has availability this season for vacation rentals. In addition, Moonstone has options to rent from 1 to 3 bedrooms depending upon your needs.”

It is an amazing experience to relax on one of Moonstone Beach Villa’s outdoors dining area’s. When viewing the aqua-marine coloured ocean, constantly changing, the soft winds complementing the warmth of the Caribbean sun, one can not help but make you breath deeper and just live in the moment… The mile long white sandy beach, inviting you to come for a walk, swim, snorkel or just to be, is a stone’s throw away. Palm trees are waving you in to shade you, with tropical drinks available at the beach restaurants.

Resting at the villa, a good book at hand, using the hammock or lounge chairs with your favourite drink, while hearing the waves breaking on the shore is Heaven on Earth. How can one describe the experience of looking up from the hammock, taking in the greens and ochre of the large palm tree leaves, weaving in the ocean breeze. The tree crown loaded with clusters of ripening coconuts, you listening to the ocean. A cobalt blue sky framing it all.

