Enjoy Expansive Views of North Sound at Vista del Mare in Leverick Bay!

March 11th, 2020

Rebecca Yates, manager at Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals, provided the following report. She said, “Vista del Mare, a two bedroom located in a lush hillside setting above Leverick Bay, is available once again for vacation rentals.”

Serenely set into the hillside above the aqua blue waters of the North Sound, Vista del Mare commands expansive vistas and dramatic sunsets. Although a favorite with the honeymooners for its complete privacy, Vista del Mare is a luxurious two bedroom with accommodations for up to five guests. The entire house is designed with comfort and relaxation in mind.

All guests of Vista del Mare are welcome to use the beach and tennis facilities of the Leverick Bay Resort, just a short distance away.

