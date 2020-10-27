BVI Announces Official COVID-19 Visitor Protocols Required for Entry!

In an address on 10/26/20 Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie, presented the final decisions on the reopening of the borders and COVID-19 protocols required for entry into the British Virgin Islands during “Phase One of the Re-opening of the Tourist Industry”.

To summarize the requirements, they are (as we understand it):

By Air (Starting 12/1/20): Visitors can arrive at the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport (EIS) on Tortola.

By Sea (Possibly Starting 12/8/20): Details will be forthcoming.

Test: Proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 5 days prior to day of travel.

Insurance: Proof of insurance for COVID-19.

Upload: Visit BVI Gateway Online Portal (site will be live on 11/2/20) to complete a travel declaration and upload test results and get approval to visit the BVI before boarding their flight.

Arrival, Test & Contact Tracing App: At a new Welcome Center in the airport officials will perform health screening including temperature check plus a COVID-19 PCR test. Visitors will also be required to download to their phone a contact tracing application and in some cases use a wearable tracking device.

Transportation: Visitors must take “approved” transportation to their accommodations.

4 Day Quarantine: Visitors MUST quarantine for four (4) days at the compound of their approved accommodations (tourism properties and businesses must be certified to receive visitors). (WE STILL NEED MORE CLARIFICATION ON THIS!)

Day Four Test: On the forth day of the quarantine period visitors must take another COVID-19 PCR test. If negative, visitors will be able to visit certain designated BVI locations, but not high traffic or high risk ones.

Day Eight Test: On the eight day of their trip visitors must take another COVID-19 PCR test. If negative, visitors will then be free to visit all BVI locations.

Costs: All PCR tests and tracking device (if necessary) would be at the visitor’s expense. Costs are to be determined.