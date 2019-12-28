Experience Old Caribbean Charm with New World Amenities at Hideaway Villa on JVD!

Tommy and Libby Jewsbury, owners of Hideaway Villa on Jost Van Dyke, contacted BVI Traveller with the following update. They reported, “It has been a long journey since Irma, but our wonderful villa on JVD is finally completed and available for vacation rentals.” In addition they added, “We are excited for you to see the work that has been done to restore our sweet, sweet Hideaway. We know you will love the rebuild!”

Hideaway Villa is located in Sandy Ground Estates on Jost Van Dyke. This beautiful villa features three bedrooms (two masters), an open concept living room and a very functional kitchen. Both master bedrooms have with outdoor showers with views overlooking Diamond Cay and Sandy Spit. The 3rd bedroom is located off the new exterior staircase that leads to the Admirals Bridge. You have never seen views of Sandy Spit and Sandy Cay look this good when you wake up each morning.

The villa also offers an outdoor dining terrace and a sunning/star gazing terrace. Depending on your mood, there is ample covered and uncovered space for lounging.

Hideaway Villa: +1 585-694-0104 | [email protected]