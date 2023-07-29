Omar’s Coffee House in Soper’s Hole is the Go to Spot for Breakfast, Brunch or a Cup of Joe!

July 29th, 2023

Omar’s Coffee House in Soper’s Hole Marina.

When in the West End of Tortola, Omar’s Coffee House is the go to spot for breakfast, brunch or just a cup of coffee. From classic breakfast favorites like fluffy pancakes and savory omelets to more unique options like avocado toast or their famous classic bagel, they’ve got something for everyone. And of course, no meal is complete without a perfectly brewed cup of coffee. Omar’s offers only premium quality coffee, freshly roasted in the US Virgin Islands. In addition, their bread is baked fresh every day along with their delicious, hand made Nutella cinnamon rolls. Top it off with a real fruit smoothie or a refreshing mimosa and you’ll start your day off right!

Located on the water in Soper’s Hole Marina, Omar’s is open every day from 6:45 AM to 2 PM. Come in and check it out for yourself – they promise you won’t be disappointed.

Omar’s Coffee House: +1 284-344-0514 | [email protected]

