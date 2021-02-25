Opening of Seaports Delayed Again Until April 15th!

STATEMENT FROM BVI PORTS AUTHORITY

Reopening of the Seaports (Road Town Jetty) to International Ferry Operations

The BVI Ports Authority wishes to inform the public that the 1st March, 2021 reopening of the Road Town Jetty to incoming visitors has been deferred to 15th April, 2021 for the following reasons:

i. that islands within the region have reported increased numbers of COVID-19 cases;

ii. the increased possibility of the introduction of variant strains from international travelers;

iii. due to the demands of the roll-out of the vaccines and the need to ensure a large percent of the local population is vaccinated, the health personnel normally needed to assist in monitoring procedures at the entry portal is significantly stretched and as such the efficiency to monitor the opening is challenged; and

iv. to enhance the customer experience through further infrastructural improvements at the Road Town Jetty and other ports of entry in light of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The BVI Ports Authority apologises for any inconvenience caused to residents, industry partners and our visitors.

We want everyone to experience an authentic BVILOVE welcome from the moment they begin their journey to our islands and throughout the entire entry process at our seaports.

BVI Ports, we keep moving forward.