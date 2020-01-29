Papaya Villa… Luxurious and Comfortable with Panoramic Ocean Views and a 10% Discount!

January 29th, 2020

Papaya Villa above Long Bay Beach Tortola

View Papaya Villa

Samantha Pierce, at Villas of Tortola, reported that Papaya, a 4 bedroom villa above Long Bay, is available for your next BVI vacation. In addition, they are offering a 10% discount in February and March of 2020.

Just completed in 2010, Papaya Villa is an exceptional villa in every way – the location is quiet and private but just a couple of minutes from restaurants and beaches, the amenities are top of the line as the house was designed to be lived in and not just as a holiday home, and the furnishings are tasteful, and of the finest quality. It goes without saying that the views are magnificent, overlooking the North Shore, Jost Van Dyke, Sandy Cay and Green Cay. With an abundance of living and dining areas, everyone will be comfortable and relaxed….. whether lounging by the infinity pool, dining beneath the canopies of the pergola or sipping cocktails on the large covered porch and admiring the intoxicating vistas.

Papaya Villa is set in the hills above Long Bay in the West End of Tortola with outstanding sea views towards Jost Van Dyke, Sandy Cay and the USVI.

Papaya Villa: +1 284-542-7872 | [email protected]

