Passenger Ferry Service Between USVI and BVI to Resume on 4/15!

It is finally happening! Ferry service between Road Town, Tortola and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas will resume on April 15th, 2021. Initially, service will be limited to one daily round trip. Ferry passengers arriving and departing the BVI must reserve their tickets with the scheduled ferry operators through their booking portals. All ferries will depart Road Town for Charlotte Amalie at 10:00am. All ferries will depart Charlotte Amalie for Road Town at 4:00pm.

Note: The Road Town Jetty seaport will be added as a choice on the bvigateway.bviaa.com website on April 8th. You will not be able to select it as an option until then.

Monday – Smith’s Ferry – www.smithsferry.com

Tuesday – Road Town Fast Ferry – www.roadtownfastferry.com

Wednesday – Native Son Ferry – www.nativesonferry.com

Thursday – Smith’s Ferry – www.smithsferry.com

Friday – Native Son Ferry – www.nativesonferry.com

Saturday – Road Town Fast Ferry – www.roadtownfastferry.com

Sunday – Ferry operators will alternate

See official announcement below: