Passenger Ferry Service Between USVI and BVI to Resume on 4/15!

April 1st, 2021

Road Town Ferry Dock BVI

It is finally happening! Ferry service between Road Town, Tortola and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas will resume on April 15th, 2021. Initially, service will be limited to one daily round trip. Ferry passengers arriving and departing the BVI must reserve their tickets with the scheduled ferry operators through their booking portals. All ferries will depart Road Town for Charlotte Amalie at 10:00am. All ferries will depart Charlotte Amalie for Road Town at 4:00pm.

Note: The Road Town Jetty seaport will be added as a choice on the bvigateway.bviaa.com website on April 8th. You will not be able to select it as an option until then.

All ferries will depart Road Town, Tortola for Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas at 10:00 a.m.
All ferries will depart Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas for Road Town, Tortola at 4:00 p.m.

  • Monday – Smith’s Ferry – www.smithsferry.com
  • Tuesday – Road Town Fast Ferry – www.roadtownfastferry.com
  • Wednesday – Native Son Ferry – www.nativesonferry.com
  • Thursday – Smith’s Ferry – www.smithsferry.com
  • Friday – Native Son Ferry – www.nativesonferry.com
  • Saturday – Road Town Fast Ferry – www.roadtownfastferry.com
  • Sunday – Ferry operators will alternate

See official announcement below:

BVI Ports Opening 4/15/21

