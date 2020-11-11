Premier Announces Reduced Cost of $175 for Two PCR Tests, Tracking App and Bracelet!

Speaking at a public conference on the reopening protocols Tuesday night, November 10, Premier Andrew Fahie said each traveller who enters the BVI will be required to pay a total of $175 for two COVID-19 tests, a contact tracing bracelet, and a COVID-19 monitoring app.

This cost is significantly less than the cost that was more than $400, which was initially projected for each traveller when the government first announced the reopening protocols two weeks ago.

The contact tracing bracelets will have to be returned to officials so they can be sanitised and reused by new visitors. Additionally, persons will be charged $125 for any tampering or damage to the monitoring bracelet.

Premier Fahie also said that the Cabinet of the Virgin Islands has agreed that travelers requiring a test from a Government facility to facilitate exit from the Territory will be charged $70.00 per test.