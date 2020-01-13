Enjoy a Private Sanctuary of Peace and Seclusion at Golden Pavilion Villa on Tortola!

Golden Pavilion Villa is privately situated on four gated acres, this 5000 square foot, Balinese-inspired villa has four bedrooms and four and a half baths in the main house and an additional Guest Cottage apartment with its own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The property features stunning 180 degree ocean views, heated infinity pool, hot tub, outdoor gas fire pit, second floor gallery with wet bar and pool table, media room with large flat screen TV and surround sound, office with fax/pc/wireless internet, a fully equipped gym, air conditioning in all primary rooms and a private chef. Traditional Indonesian sculptures, art and furnishings fill the public spaces and the villa is decorated with a refined, distinctly British-Colonial flair. All bedrooms are elegantly appointed with imported four poster beds, exotic fabrics and heavy black out draperies. Spa services are also available and boating and other outings can be arranged for your additional enjoyment.

Golden Pavilion Villa: +1 284-541-0185 | [email protected]