BVI to Increase Quarantine Period to Seven Days for Unvaccinated Visitors!

Quarantine Extended to Seven Days for Unvaccinated Visitors

Effective May 15th, the cabinet decided that the quarantine period for unvaccinated travelers will be extended from four (4) days to seven (7) days. Where people are traveling in mixed groups with some individuals unvaccinated, the entire party will be treated as unvaccinated and will also be required to quarantine for seven (7) days upon arrival.

In the case of persons who are only partially vaccinated, meaning that they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, or whose final vaccine dose was administered less than two weeks before arriving in the Territory, a 4-day quarantine period would be required, with PCR testing administered on arrival and day 4.

Quarantine Reduced to One Day for Vaccinated Visitors

As previously announced, effective May 15, 2021, travelers who have been fully vaccinated with the final dose administered at least 14 days before travel will be immediately released from quarantine once their arrival test is negative. However, this would not apply to persons travelling from or through Brazil or India.

Fully vaccinated travelers from all other countries will require:

• BVI Gateway Traveller Authorization Certificate at a cost of $105.00 (reduced from $175.00);

• Proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test taken 3-5 days before arrival;

• Proof of vaccination status;

• RT-PCR COVID-19 testing upon arrival; and

• Quarantine until the return of a negative test result.

Protocol for Children

Where fully vaccinated persons are traveling with one or more unvaccinated child:

• Children aged 5-17 will be tested on arrival;

• Children will be released from quarantine together with their parents/guardians once the test results for the entire group are negative, but must remain within their family bubble; and

• Unvaccinated children will be subject to a further test on day four.