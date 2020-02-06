Quito’s Gazebo is Reborn with a Beautiful New Restaurant in Cane Garden Bay!

One of the hardest hit areas in the BVI, it looks like Cane Garden Bay is truly back to its pre-Irma glory as the BVI’s hot spot. Located in the heart of CGB is the iconic Quito’s Gazebo Restaurant & Bar.

Quito’s Gazebo offers daily performances of roots, rock and reggae by local bands and by owner and world-renown musician Quito Rymer. According to Quito, his restaurant “is your place in the sun with something for everyone – sun, sand, good food and great music.”

Quito’s Gazebo sends One Love to All.

Quitos Gazebo Restaurant: +1 284-495-4837 | [email protected]