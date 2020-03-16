Relax Amidst a Tropical Garden and Giant Boulders with a Stunning View of the Sea!

Southern Gables is a beautiful, 3 bedroom and 2 bath villa located within Virgin Gorda’s exclusive Little Trunk Bay Estates on the shores of Little Trunk Bay. This classic Caribbean home is comfortably furnished and ideally situated close to beaches, shopping, and restaurants.

Situated on a unique multi-acre property with lots to explore, Southern Gables is surrounded by incredible geological features and a wide variety of tropical plants, flowers, fruit trees and cacti.

Southern Gables Villa: +1 284-540-8002 | [email protected]