Reopening of Seaports Delayed Once Again – New Opening Date is Now March 1st!

According to a press release issued January 5th by the BVI Ports Authority (BVIPA) the BVI Government has, once again, pushed back the reopening of the seaports to international traffic until March 1st, 2021.

The release blamed the delay on a desire to protect health and safety due to increases in COVID-19 around the globe as it stated, “The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority and the Government of the Virgin Islands are cognisant of the constantly changing global status of the COVID-19 pandemic which now includes a second wave that is already affecting countries. As such, our overall objective is the health and safety of the residents and visitors of the British Virgin Islands. This has led to significant adjustments to the reopening plan that will ensure a safe and efficient return of international ferry passenger operations at the Road Town Ferry Terminal.”

“The Cabinet of the Virgin Islands on 30 December 2020 approved the new plan from the BVI Ports Authority and adjust timeline for the reopening of the Road Town Ferry Terminal to incoming international ferry passengers. The new timeline that includes various project deadlines now has a Ready to Service date of 1 March 2021,” the release went on to say.

Visitors and residents who had, starting January 21st, planned to fly to St. Thomas (STT) and then take the public ferry to the BVI will now have switch their travel arrangements to arrive by air at Beef Island (EIS).