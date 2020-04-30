Revised BVI Curfew Extended 14 Days Through Sunday 5/10/20!

According to a press release issued on Sunday, 4/26/20 by Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie, the British Virgin Islands will be under a new curfew Order from Monday, April 27 for the next 14 days from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

The Premier is encouraging residents of the Virgin Islands to uphold safety guidelines and protocols in preparation for the first phase of the Territory’s reopening on Monday, April 27. “We must adopt the ‘New Regular’. As we prepare to go out tomorrow and the days ahead, let us not take chances”, the Premier said.

Residents are reminded to wear a face mask that properly covers the nose and mouth area when leaving their homes. They are also advised to wear masks if there is more than one person in a vehicle, and when exiting the vehicle. Other protocols include social distancing of 6 feet apart. In the case of public transportation such as ferries, taxis and buses, passenger seating must be staggered to facilitate social distancing. Additionally, residents are reminded to use the hand-washing and sanitising stations that are provided. Wash hands for 20 seconds and sanitise frequently. Social gatherings must not exceed 20 persons.