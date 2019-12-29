Sail On In for a Delicious Meal at Cooper Island Beach Club!

Sail (or powerboat) on in to Cooper Island Beach Club for a great day of fun in the sun or a unique evening dining experience. Cooper Island has come a long way since Irma. The resort has been beautifully redone and visitors have been flocking here since April of 2018 when they reopened their doors.

Kick back on their comfy outdoor sofas and enjoy the sunshine with a cocktail. The beach bar and decked lounge at Cooper Island faces west, so it is perfect for watching a beautiful Caribbean sunset. Cooper Island offers their signature restaurant, a rum bar, a coffee shop, a boutique and even their own microbrewery with custom crafted beers.

The Restaurant serves Lunch on a first-come basis from 12:00 – 3:00 PM and Dinner from 5:30 – 8:30PM (reservations are required).

Cooper Island Beach Club: +1 284-495-9084 | [email protected]