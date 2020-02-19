Rent a Luxury Villa with All the Amenities of a 5-Star Resort at Your Fingertips at Scrub Island!

February 19th, 2020

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina Villas

View Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina Villas

Nancy Williams, Director of Sales, at Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina provided the following update. She reported, “Our eleven (11) luxury villas at Scrub Island Resort have been beautifully restored and are available for your next BVI vacation.”

Nestled into lush hillsides, their exquisite villas offer elegant living with the complete peace and serenity of your own personal paradise. With all the comforts, amenities and service of an exclusive 5-star resort at your fingertips. Choose from 2, 3, 4 and 6 bedroom floor plans that will impress your entourage.

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina: Book Villas +1 813 849-4100 | [email protected]

