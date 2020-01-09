You’ll Love the Views and the Ocean Breezes at Seabreeze Villa In Long Bay!

January 9th, 2020

Seabreeze Villa in Long Bay Tortola

View Seabreeze Villa

Allison Tomes, Director of BVI Vacation Villas, provided the following update. She said, “We wanted to let everyone know that once again Seebreeze Villa in Long Bay is now available for rent. Seabreeze is a charming 2 bedroom villa in the British Virgin Islands with 2 beautiful individual suites. As you arrive at the villa, you will drive up a shady lane within The Long Bay Village. Seabreeze offers an enjoyable secluded location to enjoy your vacation.

Seabreeze Villa: +44 782-415-3767 | [email protected]

Related News

The BVI is #2 on the New York Times List of 52 Places to Visit in 2020!

January 9th, 2020

In a recent NY Times article that listed 52 places to visit in the world during 2020 the BVI came it at #2. In its headline, the article described the BVI as "An island chain devastated by hurricanes rebounds...

A Stay at Moonstone Beach Villa is Like Heaven on Earth!

January 6th, 2020

Samantha Pierce, owner of Villas of Tortola, provided the following update. She said, "I am pleased to report that another villa in Long Bay, the spectacular Moonstone Beach Villa, is now available again...