Take Your Dining to a Elevated Level at Seven at the Pier Restaurant on Tortola!

February 17th, 2020

Seven at the Pier Restaurant Tortola

Established in 2019, Seven at the Pier is the newest addition to the Virgin Islands culinary scene. Opening to rave reviews, they boast a curated menu of Caribbean and Asian infused fares with a style meant to take the Virgin Islands dining experience to an elevated level.

Seven is located on Tortola Pier Park in Road Town and is open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee. Whether you’re in the mood for seafood, sushi or just a glass of wine at the wine bar, Seven is the place to go.

Seven at the Pier: +1 284-494-7707

