Sixth Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In The BVI!

Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 cases in the British Virgin Islands.

Honourable Malone stated that since his last update on April 19, an additional nine (9) samples were tested by CARPHA, eight (8) of which were negative for the virus that causes COVID-19 and one (1) additional positive case was detected.

Of the six (6) confirmed cases, three (3) have recovered, one (1) death, leaving two (2) active cases of COVID-19. Ten (10) additional samples have been transported to CARPHA today April 24 for confirmatory testing.

Honourable Malone said the Territory has implemented an aggressive contact tracing strategy which has resulted in 189 persons currently placed in quarantine and one person in isolation at the Dr. D Orlando Smith Hospital.