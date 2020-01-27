LAST MINUTE DEAL – Escape to Alfresco Villa on Tortola at Only $500/Night Until 2/8!

January 27th, 2020

Alfresco Villa

Now you can escape to Alfresco Villa on Tortola at a last minute rate of only $500 per night for 1-6 guests until February 8, 2020. Please note that a 10% Government Tax will be added.

Alfresco is a wonderful, 3 bedroom luxury Caribbean rental villa situated on a secluded property in a private hillside estate, overlooking the magical Long Bay Beach. With two pavilions offering a spacious living area and plenty of deck space for you to relax, sunbathe or whatever your pleasure is. The pool has a virtual infinity edge, offering panoramic view to neighbouring islands of Jost Van Dyke, Sandy Cay, Green Cay and onward to other Virgin Islands.

A fantastic vacation property to enjoy your stay in the British Virgin Islands.

Alfresco Villa: +44 782-415-3767 | [email protected]

