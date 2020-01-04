Gorgeous Sugar Mill Plantation Villa is Just a Stone’s Throw from the Beach!

January 4th, 2020

Sugar Mill Plantation View

View Sugar Mill Plantation Villa

Sugar Mill Plantation Villa is an elegant two story, four bedroom, three bathroom villa which boasts panoramic ocean views of the Sir Francis Drake Channel. This is the place to take in the spectacular sunsets of the British Virgin Islands. Only a stones throw from Spring Bay beach or a short snorkel to The Baths, Sugar Mill is a fantastic choice for a private retreat or vacation in paradise.

With an expansive deck upstairs, or the garden patios downstairs, there are plenty of areas to relax. Snooze in the hammocks, sip sunset cocktails out on the lookout point, or enjoy an outdoor dining experience. The property also has a variety of tropical fruits and colorful foliage.

Sugar Mill Plantation Villa: +1 284-544-7186 | [email protected]

Related News

View Spectacular Sunrises and Sunsets at The Treehouse Villa on Tortola!

January 3rd, 2020

Available now for vacation rentals is The Treehouse Villa at Steele Point Estate, located on the western tip of Tortola. Set on the edge of a cliff within a beautiful tropical garden, the Treehouse has...

Experience Nature’s Beauty Among Huge Granite Boulders at Water’s Edge Villa!

January 1st, 2020

Villas Virgin Gorda is excited to present Water’s Edge, a luxury 3 bedroom villa, that is open and waiting for your next BVI vacation. Located on the southern tip of the island, this tranquil villa is...