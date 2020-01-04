Gorgeous Sugar Mill Plantation Villa is Just a Stone’s Throw from the Beach!

Sugar Mill Plantation Villa is an elegant two story, four bedroom, three bathroom villa which boasts panoramic ocean views of the Sir Francis Drake Channel. This is the place to take in the spectacular sunsets of the British Virgin Islands. Only a stones throw from Spring Bay beach or a short snorkel to The Baths, Sugar Mill is a fantastic choice for a private retreat or vacation in paradise.

With an expansive deck upstairs, or the garden patios downstairs, there are plenty of areas to relax. Snooze in the hammocks, sip sunset cocktails out on the lookout point, or enjoy an outdoor dining experience. The property also has a variety of tropical fruits and colorful foliage.

Sugar Mill Plantation Villa: +1 284-544-7186 | [email protected]