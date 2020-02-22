Awake to Breathtaking Views of St. John, Norman and Peter Islands at Summer Heights Villa!

Summer Heights is situated on a private residential hillside location with long-distance panoramic views towards St John, Norman Island & Peter Island amongst many other smaller islands. A broad staircase of Mexican coral tiles leads you to the sunny enclosed courtyard and expansive deck and to the cobalt-blue tiled pool, all overlooking panoramic sea views. A roofed poolside loggia provides a beautiful setting for casual dining and viewing sunsets, with the adjacent gourmet kitchen and bar immediately at hand. Enjoy an early morning sunrise or yachts tacking up the Sir Francis Drake Channel – the views from this villa are simply breathtaking. A stylish curved glass brick wall separates the kitchen from the spacious Great Room. Four very similar bedroom/bath suites on two levels, decorated in ocean pastels, are just along the deck from the Great Room. The lower suites open onto a semi-shaded deck with double hammock whilst the upper two bedrooms open to private balconies. All bedroom suites have ocean views. Summer Heights is a relaxed and restful villa with many enhanced amenities such as a gourmet kitchen, an inter-villa intercom, welcome bar, a high-speed ADSL line and a full diesel standby generator.

