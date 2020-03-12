Sunny Caribbee Spice Co. is Now Open In Soper’s Hole Marina!

Sunny Caribbee Spice Co. has reopened their store in the Soper’s Hole Marina on Tortola. In addition to their well-known spices, Sunny Caribbee offers a unique assortment of gifts, handbags, soaps and even women’s bathing suits.

The mystique of our beautiful islands can be explored at Sunny Caribbee Spice Co. which bursts with tropical treasures inspired by West Indian sun, sea and tropical breezes. Their bountiful, exotic selections of chutney, hot sauces, local preserves, herbs, spices, teas and coffees will spice up your life with exciting Island tastes, aromas and flair.

In addition, they offer Tropical botanical innovations, an all natural collection of beneficial, fragrant soaps, lotions, potions, shampoo and oils, exemplifies the spirit of endless summer. Their collection a would not be complete without the treasure trove of colourful art and original handicraft comprises a vast variety of baskets, wood carvings, pottery, sculpture, metal art and paintings, all created or designed by West Indian artists.

According to owner, Jocelyn Maria Gunter, Sunny Caribbee will soon be able to take orders online for their delicious spices. This is great news for all the fans of their spices all over the world. More to come on this…

Sunny Caribbee Spice Co.: +1 284- 494-2178 | [email protected]