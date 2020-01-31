At Sunset House Above Long Bay the View Speaks for Itself!

January 31st, 2020

Sunset House Villa Pool

View Sunset House Villa

Artfully designed, Sunset House will captivate you from the very first moment you step through the elegant gazebo styled entrance and into the open courtyard from which a spectacular vista of historic Long Bay and its mile-long beach beckon.

The house features five large airy bedrooms, each with bath in suite and a private balcony with spectacular views of Long Bay to Jost Van Dyke and the outer islands. Relax by the pool lulled by its waterfall or enjoy a water massage in the tranquility of the hot tub. Watch the sunset while having cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the wraparound veranda, and savor dinner prepared for you by our staff in our new state of the art kitchen. You will enjoy the personalized services provided by the staff which is headed by Carmen who has been with the house for over twenty years.

Sunset House Villa: +1 284-341-9135 | [email protected]

