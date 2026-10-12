At Sunset House Above Long Bay the View Speaks for Itself!

Meet Sunset House: Where Tortola Puts on a Show Every Evening

There are villas with a view. And then there are villas where the view becomes part of the vacation.

Sunset House on Tortola is definitely the latter.

Perched above beautiful Long Bay on Tortola’s West End, this five-bedroom Caribbean retreat has one particularly good party trick: when late afternoon rolls around, everyone suddenly seems to find their way to the veranda. Managed by BVI Luxury Villas/Villas Virgin Gorda.

Drinks appear. Phones come out. Dinner can wait.

Because when your villa is called Sunset House, the sunset had better deliver.

And this one does.

First Things First: That View

From its hillside perch above Long Bay, Sunset House looks out across the Caribbean toward Jost Van Dyke and the surrounding islands.

It’s the kind of view that changes throughout the day.

Morning calls for coffee on the terrace. Midday is all brilliant blue water and sunshine. And by late afternoon, the whole scene begins to soften as the sun sinks toward the horizon.

Our advice?

Don’t schedule anything around sunset.

This is exactly where you’re supposed to be.

A Pool Day Is a Perfectly Acceptable BVI Itinerary

We love exploring the British Virgin Islands, but we’re also strong believers that you shouldn’t rent a fabulous villa and then spend every waking hour away from it.

Sunset House makes a compelling argument for staying home.

There’s a private swimming pool, waterfall feature, hot tub, and expansive outdoor living areas, all surrounded by tropical landscaping and those incredible views.

Grab a book. Pour something cold. Float around the pool.

Lunch can happen whenever everyone gets hungry.

This is island time. You’re doing it correctly.

Five Bedrooms = Bring Your Favorite People

With five bedrooms and room for up to 10 guests, Sunset House works particularly well for families, groups of friends and couples traveling together.

And there’s an important detail we love: each bedroom has its own private balcony.

So even when you’re vacationing with nine other people, there’s still somewhere to disappear with your morning coffee before joining the group.

It’s one of those little things that becomes surprisingly important around Day Four of a group vacation.

And Then There’s the Chef…

This is where Sunset House moves firmly into vacation vacation territory.

Guests enjoy the services of a private chef and serving staff, along with daily continental breakfast and housekeeping.

Which means nobody has to draw the short straw and cook dinner.

Nobody has to clean the kitchen afterward.

And nobody has to announce, “I cooked, so someone else is doing the dishes.”

Instead, you can spend the afternoon at the beach, come home, shower, pour a cocktail and wander onto the veranda while dinner is being prepared.

We highly recommend this arrangement.

Long Bay Is a Pretty Great Neighborhood

Of course, eventually you’ll want to leave the villa.

Sunset House sits above Long Bay on Tortola’s West End, putting you close to one of the island’s prettiest beaches and within easy reach of restaurants, beach bars, marinas and neighboring islands.

And that’s one of the things we love about staying on Tortola: you don’t have to choose between a villa vacation and exploring the BVI.

You can do both.

Spend one day discovering Tortola’s beaches.

Take another to explore the island’s winding mountain roads and ridiculous viewpoints.

Charter a boat and hop over to Jost Van Dyke for the day.

Head out to discover some of the BVI’s smaller islands and hidden coves.

Or…

Go absolutely nowhere.

The pool is right there.

The Perfect BVI Day From Sunset House?

If it were up to us, it might look something like this:

8:00 AM: Coffee and breakfast on the veranda.

10:00 AM: Head down to Long Bay for a swim.

12:30 PM: Lunch somewhere casual on the West End.

2:00 PM: Back to Sunset House for absolutely nothing productive.

3:00 PM: Pool.

4:00 PM: Still pool.

5:30 PM: Shower and cocktails.

6-ish: Everyone migrates toward the terrace because the sky is starting to do that thing.

Dinner: Prepared at the villa.

Later: Hot tub, stars, and discussions about whether you really need to go home.

Spoiler: you won’t want to.

Why Sunset House Made Our BVI Traveller List

There are plenty of beautiful villas in the British Virgin Islands.

What makes Sunset House stand out is how easily everything comes together.

You have the big Caribbean views, the pool and hot tub, five private bedrooms, plenty of space for everyone to spread out, a beautiful West End location, and a level of service that allows you to actually enjoy your vacation.

But there’s something else about it that’s harder to put on an amenities list.

Sunset House feels like a place where people gather.

Around the pool. Over breakfast. At dinner. And especially on the veranda when the sky starts turning gold.

And ultimately, isn’t that why you rent a villa in the Caribbean in the first place?