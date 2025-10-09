The Limin’ House Villa is the Perfect Spot to Relax with Friends and Family!

Come Limin’ at Limin’ House on Tortola

The Limin’ House is a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom luxury villa located in the West End of Tortola, perched on a hillside overlooking Soper’s Hole Marina. Surrounded by fragrant jasmine and vibrant bougainvillea, the villa welcomes you through grand wooden doors under a stone archway, past swaying palms, and into a serene, tropical retreat.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool with a tropical drink, enjoying meals on the covered verandah, or simply soaking in the views from a private balcony, Limin’ House is the perfect spot to relax, unwind, and reconnect with friends and family. The villa’s saltwater pool, outdoor stone showers, and open-air living spaces make it easy to embrace the laid-back island lifestyle.

No matter how much time you spend limin’, you’ll leave with your body warmed by the sun and your spirit renewed, carrying a little piece of the Caribbean with you long after your vacation ends.

If you’re ready to kick back, soak in the views, and enjoy some well-earned R&R, Limin’ House is the ideal spot for your next BVI getaway.

Contact: +1 941-735-6220 | liminlady@gmail.com