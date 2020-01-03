Available now for vacation rentals is The Treehouse Villa at Steele Point Estate, located on the western tip of Tortola. Set on the edge of a cliff within a beautiful tropical garden, the Treehouse has the ‘WOW” factor written all over it. From the villa, the ocean views are simply incredible, both north and south, and ideally positioned to view sunsets year round.

The Treehouse is a beautiful villa offering spacious and comfortable accommodation for up to 4 guests in two air-conditioned king bedrooms. Built on two levels, the great room, kitchen and one air conditioned bedroom, outdoor bath and wrap around deck are located on the upper level. The second air conditioned bedroom and bath are located on the first level. Outside are multiple furnished decks and a private swimming pool.

The Treehouse Villa: +1 610-453-4488 | [email protected]