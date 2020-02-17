Get Reacquainted with Life’s Simple Pleasures at The Villa Oasis on Great Camanoe!

The Villa Oasis is located on the very private Great Camanoe Island in the British Virgin Islands. The Villa Oasis is a unique tropical villa offering 3 bedrooms (Sleeps 6) each with en-suite bath (total 3.5 baths), and your exclusive use of a boat and car.

The villa is situated only 100 feet above the water – high enough to command the “Most beautiful views in the Caribbean,” yet close enough to stroll to the water’s edge at the end of your driveway and enjoy the serene beach, private boat dock and clear, turquoise bay. All rooms have sea views. No traffic, and no need to drive to get to the water – but a 4-wheel drive Honda CRV (jeep-type) automatic comes with the house, just in case you desire it.*

From your private base at The Villa Oasis, you can explore our surrounding seas; discover pristine beaches, intimate views and the adventure of the tropics, or just spend the afternoon in the sun. And get reacquainted with life’s simple pleasures.

The Villa Oasis: +57 1 2964273 | [email protected]