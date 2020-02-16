Tourist Board Launches BVI NOW App to Help Visitors Discover More of the BVI!

February 16th, 2020

BVI NOW App

The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission has announced the launch of BVI Now, a groundbreaking app designed to help visitors discover all the BVI has to offer. BVI Now is fully functional without the user needing to have a data plan or any sort of cell or WiFi connection. Maps always work so the user can’t get lost. BVI Now contains the only up-to-date and verified directory of businesses and attractions in the BVI and their precise locations, including restaurants and bars, water sports, shopping options and tourist-related attractions. It’s packed with local tips and insider information – and it was created in the BVI!

Utilizing the very latest smartphone technologies, it is believed to be the first travel app of its kind in the world and is available for free download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Download from Apple App Store

Download from Google Play Store

Related News

Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort is Fully Open with Restaurant, Pool and All Amenities!

February 10th, 2020

Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort located in the East End on Tortola is now in full operation with all amenities including restaurant, swimming pool, pool bar, gym and spa.

Territory-Wide Derelict Vehicle Removal Initiative is On!

February 9th, 2020

This is great news for the territory. The BVI Government has gotten serious about removing derelict vehicles and other bulky metal debris from around the islands. A majority of the abandoned vehicles are...