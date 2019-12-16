Enjoy Gentle Tradewinds and the Calming Sounds of the Sea at Casa Luna Villa!

Experience the peace and solitude that surrounds this three bedroom, 4 bath Mediterranean style villa perched above Smuggler’s Cove with expansive views of Jost Van Dyke and beyond. Casa Luna has been designed for outdoor living for those who love the breezes of the gentle tradewinds and the calming sounds of the sea.

As you step inside the villa through a large, arched doorway the gourmet kitchen is extremely well equipped for all your cooking needs. The kitchen opens to the comfortable living area for those lazy evenings. Beyond the living area, a pergola covered patio with dining table and chairs offers more views of the sea and sunset and leads you to the queen bedroom with en suite bath. A winding staircase from the kitchen leads upstairs to the master suite. The downstairs is complete with private deck, entrance and private driveway. It includes a kitchenette, full bath, and a tropical hardwood king size platform bed.

Casa Luna Villa: +1 284-340-4849 | [email protected]