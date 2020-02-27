Sail On In for a Great Meal at the Trellis Bay Market Bar & Grill!

The Trellis Bay Market & Grill is located just 3 minutes away from the TB Lettsome Airport and adjacent to the North Sound Express Dock. The Market & Grill has been serving the BVI since 1990 and it is a well known spot for locals and visitors.

The Bar & Grill is opened daily serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. A must try is their award winning chicken roti and also their BBQ chicken, grilled pigtail and grilled fish. At the Trellis Bay Market Bar & Grill, the bay comes alive every Friday and Saturday night plus monthly on each Full Moon with entertainment and an island BBQ.

In addition, their market is the prime location for all your bareboat provisioning needs while visiting Trellis Bay, BVI.

Trellis Bay Market Bar & Grill: +1 284-495-1421 | [email protected]