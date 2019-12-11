Villa Ariana is a sophisticated private tropical escape, nestled in the lush, sun-drenched hills of Tortola’s West End. A beautifully appointed, four-bedroom Tuscan-inspired property at Smuggler’s Cove, this glorious villa boasts an infinity pool and panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, just steps away from one of the most idyllic beaches in the BVI.

This home has been designed as a sanctuary where friends and family can gather, relax and celebrate the good things in life. The property takes full advantage of the comfortable subtropical climate. Its distinctive design features high vaulted ceilings and expansive shaded outdoor areas, perfect for relaxing, socializing and al fresco dining at any hour. The sun’s warmth is perfectly balanced by gently cooling ocean breezes.

Villa Ariana: +1 284-495-3000 | [email protected]