Discover a Unique Tropical Paradise at St. Bernard’s Hill House on Tortola!

St Bernard’s Hill House high on the hilltop at Tortola’s West End is a private estate that encompasses 8.22 acres of hilltop with a lookout location offering views south across St John, west to St Thomas and north over Jost van Dyke. With gated road access from the private Belmont Estate, the elegantly-furnished colonial style main house and four additional bedroom pavilions are set within manicured gardens of palms and bougainvillea. All accommodations are well situated on the estate to offer maximum privacy.

The villa offers 5 bedrooms, one located within the main house and four in separate guest cottages. The main house has been designed to take advantage of the abundant breezes and outstanding views with extensive covered dining and living terraces on three sides. The guest cottages all have wraparound, hardwood verandas with comfortable seating areas. Outside an infinity-edge pool with an expansive terrace and landscaped gardens make this villa a truly unique tropical experience.

St. Bernards Hill House Villa: +1 284-346-7682 | [email protected]