Tropix Cocktail Bar is a Great Place to Be on Tortola Pier Park!

March 12th, 2020

Tropix Cocktail Bar is a small unique bar located in the British Virgin Islands at the newly constructed Tortola Pier Park. Join them for drinks, happy hours and music by local DJs.

Tropix Cocktail Bar: +1 282-441-7510

