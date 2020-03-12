Tropix Cocktail Bar is a Great Place to Be on Tortola Pier Park!

March 12th, 2020
Tropix Cocktail Bar is a small unique bar located in the British Virgin Islands at the newly constructed Tortola Pier Park. Join them for drinks, happy hours and music by local DJs.
Tropix Cocktail Bar: +1 282-441-7510
Sunny Caribee Spice Co. has reopened their store in the Soper's Hole Marina on Tortola. In addition to their well-known spices, Sunny Caribee offers a unique assortment of gifts, handbags, soaps and even...
BVI Traveller is on Tortola and was able to snap this shot overlooking Lambert Bay and the North Shore. It is another testament of how truly beautiful the BVI is.