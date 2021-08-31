Updated BVI Entry Protocols as of 9/1/21!

Here is the latest information on the BVI entry requirements, BVI Gateway Portal, COVID-19 testing and travel to the BVI.

GENERAL INFO

Protocols Apply to: Visitors, residents, work permit holders, belongers/bvislanders, family and friends.

By Air : Visitors can arrive at the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport (EIS) on Tortola.

Visitors can arrive at the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport (EIS) on Tortola. By Sea: Arrival at Road Town Ferry Terminal.

Arrival at Road Town Ferry Terminal. Insurance: Proof of medical insurance that includes international coverage and coverage for COVID-19. Note: COVID insurance is not required if you are covered by BVI NHI.

Proof of medical insurance that includes international coverage and coverage for COVID-19. Note: COVID insurance is not required if you are covered by BVI NHI. Portal: Visit BVI Gateway Online Portal to complete a travel declaration and upload flight, accommodation and insurance information at least 48 hours prior to departure. Visitors will then receive a request to upload test results which must be done and application approved no later than 24 hours prior to departure. Visitors will receive approval, in the form of a BVI Gateway Traveller Authorization Certificate, in order to visit the BVI.

FULLY VACCINATED (Dosage completed at least two weeks prior to travel date)

Test: Proof of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR OR Approved Rapid Antigen test taken within 5 days prior to day of travel .

Proof of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR OR Approved Rapid Antigen test taken within . Portal Cost: $85/per person.

$85/per person. Arrival Test (Day Zero): Rapid Antigen test (15 minutes for results) at airport or ferry terminal. Note: If test is positive, you will be given an RT-PCR test and sent to your normal accommodations to quarantine until test results are returned (24-36 hours).

Rapid Antigen test (15 minutes for results) at airport or ferry terminal. Note: If test is positive, you will be given an RT-PCR test and sent to your normal accommodations to quarantine until test results are returned (24-36 hours). Quarantine: None .

. Transportation: Public or Private.

PARTIALLY VACCINATED & UNVACCINATED CHILDREN 5 – 17 YEARS OLD

Test: Proof of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 5 days prior to day of travel .

Proof of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within . Portal Cost: $175/per person or child.

$175/per person or child. Arrival Test (Day Zero): COVID-19 RT-PCR test at airport or ferry terminal.

COVID-19 RT-PCR test at airport or ferry terminal. Quarantine: Four (4) days in a Gold Seal approved property or vessel.

in a Gold Seal approved property or vessel. Day Four Test: COVID-19 RT-PCR test at government site.

COVID-19 RT-PCR test at government site. Transportation: Private transfer only.

UNVACCINATED

Test: Proof of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 5 days prior to day of travel .

Proof of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within . Portal Cost: $175/per person.

$175/per person. Arrival Test (Day Zero): COVID-19 RT-PCR test at airport or ferry terminal.

COVID-19 RT-PCR test at airport or ferry terminal. Quarantine: Seven (7) days in a Gold Seal approved property or vessel. If on vessel

in a Gold Seal approved property or vessel. If on vessel Day Seven Test: COVID-19 RT-PCR test at government site.

COVID-19 RT-PCR test at government site. Transportation: Private transfer only.

CHILDREN UNDER 5 YEARS OLD

Test: None

None Portal Cost: $35/per child.

$35/per child. Arrival Test (Day Zero): None.

None. Quarantine: Must remain in family bubble.

Must remain in family bubble. Transportation: Must travel in family bubble.

QUARANTINE INFORMATION

Mixed Groups: Visitors traveling in mixed groups (vax & unvax) will be treated as unvaccinated and required to quarantine for the full 7 days .

Visitors traveling in mixed groups (vax & unvax) will be treated as unvaccinated and . Contact Tracing Devices: Visitors in quarantine get a wrist band or a GPS box that must be turned in at a local police station upon completion of the quarantine period.

Visitors in quarantine get a wrist band or a GPS box that must be turned in at a local police station upon completion of the quarantine period. Quarantine – On Boat: Visitors CAN quarantine on their yacht. Vessels will be able to move within territorial waters during the quarantine period, but they may only moor at approved sites. Yachts must be provisioned before guests arrive and board. Boat may not set sail until guests have received an Arrival Day/Day 0 negative PCR test result.

TESTING WHEN LEAVING BVI

Tests: Visitors will need a test before you leave to enter the USVI, Puerto Rico or other Caribbean country by air or vessel.

USVI requires RT-PCR test within 2 days (48 hours) of travel.

Puerto Rico requires an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test within 3 days (72 hours) of travel.

Testing Sites: Both public and private site are available – see chart.

MORE INFORMATION

Web: Official BVI Travel Protocols Information | WhatsApp: 284-496-6129 | Email: [email protected]