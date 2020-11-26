Updated BVI Entry Requirements, Gateway, Testing and Travel Tips!

Here is the latest information on the BVI entry requirements, BVI Gateway Portal, COVID-19 testing and travel to the BVI.

Protocols Apply to: Visitors, residents, work permit holders, belongers/bvislanders, family and friends.

By Air (Starting 12/1/20): Visitors can arrive at the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport (EIS) on Tortola.

By Sea (Starting 12/8/20): Arrival at Road Town Ferry Terminal.

Test: Proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 5 days prior to day of travel.

Insurance: Proof of medical insurance that includes coverage for COVID-19.

Upload: Visit BVI Gateway Online Portal to complete a travel declaration and upload test results and insurance information at least 48 hours prior to departure. Visitors will receive approval, in the form of a BVI Gateway Traveller Authorization Certificate, in order to visit the BVI.

Travel to BVI: Travelers will not be able to board the flight or ferry without their travel authorization and confirmed negative PCR test results. Travelers are also advised to have a printed or electronic copy of the travel authorization certificate with them on arrival as well as their negative PCR test results, ticket and passport.

Arrival, Test & Contact Tracing App: Upon arrival officials will perform health screening including temperature check plus a COVID-19 PCR test (children under 5 are exempt from testing). Visitors will also be required to download to their phone a contact tracing application and use a wearable device (tracking bracelet). Lastly, visitors will be given an appointment for their day 4 test.

Transportation: Visitors must take “approved” transportation to their accommodations.

4 Day Quarantine – On Land: Visitors MUST quarantine for four (4) days (your arrival day is considered day zero) on the property of their approved accommodations or at their own home. Tourism properties and businesses must attend training and be inspected by the BVI Ministry of Health to be “Gold Seal Certified”. Visitors can quarantine at the hotel, villa or guesthouse of their choice as long as it is “Certified”. Also, visitors will be allowed to move about the property including going to the beach, for example, if the property has one. Private homes must also be inspected, but no training is required.

4 Day Quarantine – On Boat: Visitors CAN quarantine for four (4) days on their yacht. Vessels will be able to move within territorial waters during the quarantine period, but they may only moor at approved sites. Yachts must be provisioned before guests arrive and board. A 30 foot radius around your boat becomes your “mobile bubble” with swimming and snorkeling allowed in this 30 foot radius.

Day Four Test: On the morning of the forth day of the quarantine period visitors must take another COVID-19 PCR test (turnaround time is expected to be 24 hours). If negative, visitors will be able to move freely within the Territory.

Costs: All PCR tests, contact tracing app and wearable device will be at the visitor’s expense. Costs will now be $175 total per person for two COVID-19 tests, a contact tracing bracelet rental, and a COVID-19 monitoring app.

Test to Leave the BVI: Visitors will need a test before you leave to enter the USVI, Puerto Rico or other Caribbean country by air or vessel. Cost is $70. Pre-departure test can be booked through the app, or when given your day 4 test. Note: The government will not allow a visitor to leave the country if they test positive. They will need to quarantine in an approved location for 14 days at their expense.

How to Get More Information: WhatsApp: 284-496-6129 or Email: [email protected]

Testing Timeline: