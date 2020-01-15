Make Your Vacation Wish Come True at This Incredible Beachfront Villa on Virgin Gorda!

Clearly influenced by both Balinese and Thai architecture, and with a distinctive high, gabled roof, Azure Wish is an elegant and beautifully appointed villa situated literally just a few feet from the beach on Virgin Gorda’s Nail Bay. It is surrounded by mature landscaping, with tropical coconut palms at the edge of the sand, giving it the feel of a classic desert-island hideaway. The house, ideally positioned to view the best sunsets, can accommodate up to eight adults (plus one or two children) in considerable style and comfort.

The lower level features a Great Room, with extensive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to two sides. This room has a separate living area with comfortable sofa and chairs, a formal dining area and, adjacent to that, a brand new, well-equipped kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, concrete countertops and breakfast bar – an enthusiastic cook’s delight.

Upstairs in the main pavilion are two equally sized and exquisitely furnished master bedrooms with spectacular, 20-foot-high beamed ceilings with skylights on all sides. Back down on the lower floor and located near the villa’s entrance are two further bedrooms, both with king beds although one can be made up as twins if so required.

Azure Wish Villa: +44 1252 674878 | [email protected]