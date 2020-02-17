Its All About the View at Sunset Watch Villa in Nail Bay on Virgin Gorda!

Sunset Watch Villa in the British Virgin Islands offers affordable, private luxury in pristine, beachfront rental villas designed to meet every resort comfort while still maintaining the feel of home. Nestled in a lush Caribbean garden resplendent with fruit trees and meandering stone pathways that lead to secluded Nail Bay Beach, this Virgin Gorda villa exudes five-star quality without the five-star price tag.

Sunset Watch consists of three separate villas, Sunset Watch Upper Deck (2 bedroom), Sunset Watch Poolside (1 bedroom) and Sundowner (1 bedroom). They can be rented individually or together for a group of up to 8 guests. There are two pools, extensive deck space and amazing views including spectacular evening sunsets.

Sunset Watch Villa: +1 888-734-8890 | [email protected]