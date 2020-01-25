Enjoy Breathtaking Views of Road Harbor at Historic Fort Burt Hotel!

January 25th, 2020

Fort Burt Hotel Road Town Tortola

Fort Burt Hotel, located on the site of a 17th century Dutch fort in Road Town, Tortola, offers everything you need for a comfortable stay in one of the most historic places on the island. Each room features a view of the sea, surrounding mountains, or the city. And with room categories ranging from standard rooms with two double beds to suites with their own private pools, Fort Burt has a room to fit every budget, need, and want.

All rooms are air conditioned and offer free wi-fi, and the property has a beautiful pool and terrace and an on-site restaurant. Fort Burt’s location in Road Town makes it easy to get to and from local ferries for visits to other islands, such as Virgin Gorda, Anegada, and St. Thomas. And their central location means it’s a quick trip to any of Tortola’s famous, white-sand beaches.

Reservations can be made directly on the Fort Burt website, or through online booking partners: booking.com, expedia.com, and hotels.com.

Fort Burt Hotel: +1 284-443-0919| [email protected]

