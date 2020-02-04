Experience a Boater’s Paradise in the North Sound at Tamarind Villa!

February 4th, 2020

Tamarind Villa is perfectly positioned above Leverick Bay to take advantage of the incredible views overlooking the beautiful harbor of North Sound. When entering the villa, the first thing you think is the pictures just can’t do justice to the views. Prickly Pear, Saba Rock, Bitter End, and Moskito are just a few of the islands that can be seen from all different directions from the villa.

This beautifully furnished, 5 bedroom Moroccan-style villa features an oval fresh water pool with an island stone patio and wood deck that provide excellent views of the neighboring islands including Moskito Island, which is owned by Sir Richard Branson. There are lounge chairs, pool floats and shaded areas to relax and unwind. Outdoor dining or just watching the boats go by is a favorite pastime of our guests. In addition, the villa is only a short walk from the beach, restaurants, dive shop, boat rentals, boutiques, spa and grocery at nearby Leverick Bay Resort.

Leverick Bay has it all if you are a boater. You are within walking distance to Bradley Powerboats, the best power boat rental in the BVI. Rent our Villa and rent a 28’ Center Console with twin 115 Hp Yamaha 4-strokes and you have the best of both worlds! There are also SUP’s, Hobie Cats and Kayak rentals at Blue Rush Water Sports on the same beach as the dock. Bradley even rents a 13’ dinghy if you just want to island hop in North Sound for a day.

