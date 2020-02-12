Trudi King, at Best of BVI Villas, had the following update. She said, “We’ve re-viewed Villa Matija, a 2-bedroom Tortola rental villa. A great option for one or two couples or a small family. Spectacular views overlooking one of our favourite beaches, Brewer’s Bay, which is just 3 mins’ drive down the hill. Good value!”

Villa Matija (pronounced ma-TEE-ya) sits above Brewer’s Bay with an outstanding view of Jost Van Dyke and several other smaller cays and islands. On a clear day you can see Puerto Rico (about 70 miles away)! Enjoy the beauty and comfortable climate of the Caribbean with all the comforts of home at your fingertips. With just two bedrooms, Villa Matija is perfect for two couples or a small family. Each bedroom has its own ensuite bath and is air conditioned for your comfort. A beautifully appointed kitchen opens to an outdoor dining room, deck and plunge pool. Paradise has never been so good!

