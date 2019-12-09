Get Ready to Pack Your Bags… Villa Soleil is Waiting!

December 9th, 2019

Villa Soleil

View Villa Soleil

Located on the North shore of the main island of Tortola, Villa Soleil is truly one of the most beautifully located luxury villas in the British Virgin Islands. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, on the hillside this villa offers spectacular ocean views and breezes from numerous verandas overlooking secluded Trunk Bay. Play or lounge at the refreshing infinity-edge pool with a pergola where outdoor dining is a pleasure. At Villa Soleil, you have plenty of options for gathering with other guests, as well as room to find your own spot to relax.

