Located on the North shore of the main island of Tortola, Villa Soleil is truly one of the most beautifully located luxury villas in the British Virgin Islands. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, on the hillside this villa offers spectacular ocean views and breezes from numerous verandas overlooking secluded Trunk Bay. Play or lounge at the refreshing infinity-edge pool with a pergola where outdoor dining is a pleasure. At Villa Soleil, you have plenty of options for gathering with other guests, as well as room to find your own spot to relax.
