Island Elegance in the Sky: Discover Villa Somoya, Virgin Gorda’s Premier Hilltop Retreat

If you’re looking for a luxury villa that perfectly captures the soul of Virgin Gorda—its natural beauty, its laid-back charm, and its elevated sense of style—look no further than Villa Somoya. Perched atop a ridge in the Valley, this exceptional home offers something truly rare in the BVI: sweeping 360-degree views of both the British and U.S. Virgin Islands from sunrise to sunset.

Villa Somoya isn’t just about the views, though they’re hard to beat. This 4,500-square-foot estate has been thoughtfully designed to integrate seamlessly with its granite boulder surroundings and lush tropical landscaping. It’s modern, but not flashy. Luxurious, but inviting. Here, nature and architecture work in harmony to create an unforgettable setting for family escapes, couples’ getaways, or simply reconnecting with the moment.

Inside, you’ll find understated elegance with high-end finishes, exotic wood accents, and a fully equipped kitchen that opens to alfresco dining spaces. The three air-conditioned bedrooms, each with en suite baths, are comfortable, private, and designed with views in mind. The Master Suite even features a secluded patio with sightlines stretching all the way to Tortola and the USVI.

But it’s the outdoor entertaining areas that truly shine. Whether you’re grilling under the stars, lounging by the pool, or enjoying a cocktail on the shaded terrace, every corner of this villa was created to take full advantage of its epic location. And with iconic beaches, top-rated restaurants, and local shops just minutes away, you get privacy and convenience in one beautiful package.

If you’ve been dreaming of a Virgin Gorda vacation with a view (and then some), Villa Somoya just might be your perfect match.

Villa Somoya: +1 284-540-8002 |www.villasvirgingorda.com | info@villasvirgingorda.com