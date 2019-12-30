Villa Ventana Has Everything You Are Looking for in Your Next Caribbean Vacation!

December 30th, 2019

Villa Ventana Trunk Bay Tortola BVI

View Villa Ventana

A stunning example of modern architecture, this elegant 3-bedroom villa can comfortably accommodate six people. Located amidst lush tropical foliage above the beautiful beach at Trunk Bay, with panoramic views of white sand and turquoise water, you could be forgiven for thinking you were on a Greek island. The aptly named Villa Ventana (Spanish for window) has incorporated clever use of floor-to-ceiling windows in every room, ensuring that the stunning vistas are uninterrupted.

Stylish, modern furniture graces the pool area, outdoor dining area and surrounding terraces. The exposed wooden beams and elegant clean lines of the villa add to the contemporary simplicity of this stunning vacation property.

Villa Ventana: +1 284-495-3000 | [email protected]

Related News

Experience Old Caribbean Charm with New World Amenities at Hideaway Villa on JVD!

December 28th, 2019

Tommy and Libby Jewsbury, owners of Hideaway Villa on Jost Van Dyke, contacted BVI Traveller with the following update. They reported, "It has been a long journey since Irma, but our wonderful villa on...

Enjoy Breathtaking Views of Long Bay and Jost Van Dyke at Ridgemont House Villa!

December 26th, 2019

Ridgemont House is a beautiful, luxury vacation villa located in Tortola's West End. The villa is perfectly situated high atop the divide between Long Bay and the Sir Francis Drake Channel providing expansive...