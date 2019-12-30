Villa Ventana Has Everything You Are Looking for in Your Next Caribbean Vacation!

A stunning example of modern architecture, this elegant 3-bedroom villa can comfortably accommodate six people. Located amidst lush tropical foliage above the beautiful beach at Trunk Bay, with panoramic views of white sand and turquoise water, you could be forgiven for thinking you were on a Greek island. The aptly named Villa Ventana (Spanish for window) has incorporated clever use of floor-to-ceiling windows in every room, ensuring that the stunning vistas are uninterrupted.

Stylish, modern furniture graces the pool area, outdoor dining area and surrounding terraces. The exposed wooden beams and elegant clean lines of the villa add to the contemporary simplicity of this stunning vacation property.

Villa Ventana: +1 284-495-3000 | [email protected]