Experience Elegant Waterfront Dining at Red Rock Restaurant & Bar!

Red Rock Restaurant & Bar is nestled on the waterfront at Penn’s Landing Marina in Fat Hog’s Bay on the East End of Tortola. Patrons are treated to an elegant fine dining experience, with reasonable prices, generous portions, friendly service and a relaxing casual ambiance.

Their menu features fresh seafood, meat entrées, vegetarian selections, pasta and homemade pizza, along with other tasty dishes, small bites and daily specials. Bring your friends and family and choose between waterfront dining, having a meal in their garden area or bellying up to the bar for a beer, glass of wine, martini, frozen drink or what ever you fancy.

Red Rock Restaurant & Bar is perfectly located for visiting yachts and the boating community, with easy access from the water via the nearby Penn’s Landing Marina dinghy dock.

Red Rock is open for dinner Tuesday to Sunday plus brunch on Sunday.

Red Rock Restaurant & Bar: +1 284-442-1646 | [email protected]