Take a Private Scuba Diving Excursion with We Be Divin’ in the BVI!

Located in the Village Cay Marina on Tortola, We Be Divin’ invites you to “Come join us for the most amazing diving the BVI has to offer. Wrecks and reefs and pirate treasure all abound in the beautiful British Virgin Islands. There are hundreds of dive sites, the water is always warm and visibilty is usually around 100 feet.” We be Divin’ is a fun group of people who love the ocean and all it has to offer. They will take you on a professional tour to places you have never been.

Charter their 26 ft. custom made Newton dive boat, Atlantis for a day, leave the dock at a time that suits you, visit different islands, SCUBA dive, swim, snorkel or just laze in the sun. You are assured of personal attention at all times. We provide various packages to suit you and your group’s needs.

If you are interested in learning to scuba dive, We Be Divin’ has a team of 4 highly experienced PADI Instructors on site, each with their own niche, in order to provide you with the best instruction available. They are able to provide a broad spectrum of courses and maintain small class sizes so you are assured of personal attention at all times.

We Be Divin’ also offers equipment rentals. They are passionate about quality, and understand the importance of good condition dive equipment. This is why they replace all of their BCDs and regulators each year. Although their gear is new, their prices are still among the most affordable on the island.

We Be Divin’: +1 284-494-4320 | [email protected]