Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort is Fully Open with Restaurant, Pool and All Amenities!

Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort, located in the East End on Tortola, is in full operation with all amenities including restaurant, swimming pool, pool bar, gym and spa.

Lambert Beach Resort, which fully reopened on 11/1/2019, offers 38 guest rooms (including 2 suites) comprised within eight attractive villa style buildings that are located right on Lambert Bay. Just steps from your door is one of the most beautiful beaches on Tortola where you can swim and soak up the sun or if you prefer, just relax on your own front porch while being cooled off by the gentle breezes.

Garnering rave reviews from guests and locals alike for its delicious selections, the new Turtle Restaurant and bar is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located beachfront, the restaurant is open to the public and patrons should use the call button at the security gate to gain access to the resort.

Rounding out the resort’s amenities are the BVI’s largest fresh water swimming pool, a clubhouse for events plus a spa and gym.

Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort: +1 284-346-2877 | [email protected]