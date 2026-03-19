8 Days in the British Virgin Islands with The Charter Yacht Company

The British Virgin Islands, known as the sailing capital of the Caribbean, is one of the world’s most sought-after cruising destinations. With steady trade winds, crystal-clear waters, and over 50 islands and cays to explore, it offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable yacht charter.

At The Charter Yacht Company, we specialize in crafting fully personalized BVI experiences. With over 30 years of charter expertise, deep local knowledge of the islands, and firsthand relationships with yachts and crews, we ensure every itinerary is tailored to your group—at no additional cost.

This sample 8-day itinerary offers a glimpse into what your journey could look like; each experience can be fully customized to match your preferences, pace, and interests.

Day 1: Tortola → Norman Island

Begin your journey sailing to Norman Island, home to the iconic Willy T floating bar in The Bight, perfect for a lively first evening. For a more relaxed vibe, head to Pirate’s Beach Bar for lunch and beachside games. Snorkel at The Indians and The Caves, where vibrant coral reefs and schools of tropical fish create an unforgettable underwater experience.

Day 2: Norman Island → Cooper Island

Wake up in paradise and cruise toward Peter Island for exceptional snorkeling and diving, including shipwrecks and encounters with sea turtles in Little Harbour. Enjoy water activities like paddleboarding, kayaking, or tubing before heading to Cooper Island. Here, you can explore boutique shops, dine at the beachfront restaurant, or enjoy a rum tasting with over 280 selections.

Day 3: Cooper Island → North Sound, Virgin Gorda

Visit The Baths, one of the most iconic natural wonders in the Caribbean. Wander through massive granite boulders, hidden pools, and scenic trails leading to Devil’s Bay. Later, cruise to North Sound, often referred to as a “playground for sailors”, home to world-class resorts, marinas, and vibrant beach clubs. It’s an ideal spot for both relaxation and water sports.

Day 4: North Sound → Anegada

Discover Anegada, a remote and tranquil island surrounded by the Caribbean’s largest coral reef. Rent a Mini Moke to explore secluded beaches like Loblolly Bay and Cow Wreck Beach. End the day with a sunset cocktail at Anegada Beach Club and enjoy a fresh lobster dinner, one of the island’s signature experiences.

Day 5: Anegada → Cane Garden Bay

Sail back to Tortola’s north shore and anchor at Cane Garden Bay, known for its lively atmosphere and beautiful beach. Explore local restaurants, visit the nearby rum distillery, or simply relax as the sun sets over the bay with live music and ocean views.

Day 6: Cane Garden Bay → Jost Van Dyke

Arrive at White Bay, home of the famous Soggy Dollar Bar and the original Painkiller cocktail. Later, visit Great Harbour and experience Foxy’s, a legendary Caribbean bar with decades of history. Nearby cays like Sandy Cay and Sandy Spit offer picture-perfect beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Day 7: Jost Van Dyke → Soper’s Hole, Tortola

Enjoy a relaxed morning on Jost Van Dyke before sailing to Soper’s Hole. Spend the afternoon exploring charming shops, enjoying local cuisine, and soaking in the colorful Caribbean atmosphere of this vibrant marina.

Day 8: Soper’s Hole → Road Town

Return to Road Town for a final breakfast on board before departing. Depending on your travel plans, transfers can be arranged to the airport or ferry connections to nearby islands. Our team is always available to assist with travel logistics and ensure a smooth departure experience.

Start Planning Your Personalized BVI Charter

This itinerary is just a starting point; every charter we create is fully tailored to your preferences, whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both.

At The Charter Yacht Company, we personally know the yachts and crews, allowing us to match you with the perfect fit for your group. With decades of experience in the BVI and no hidden fees, we make the entire process seamless, transparent, and enjoyable.

✨ Mention the promocode “BVITraveller” upon inquiry to receive special offers and discounts.

📩 Enquire now to begin planning your custom BVI experience.

The Charter Yacht Company: +1 866-599-2248 | info@thecharteryachtcompany.com