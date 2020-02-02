Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour is Back and Looking Good!

Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour posted the following update. They said, “We are proud to have been serving the people of the Caribbean for over 50 years, and look forward to the big changes we have coming to improve the VGYH experience. We have two large boatyards, the North Yard utilizing a brand new Cimolai Hoist capable of lifting a maximum of 350 Metric Tonnes, 180’ L.O.A. and 39’ Beam giving us the largest hauling capacity in the Leeward Islands. In the South Boatyard, we operate a Marine Travelift with a hauling capacity of 70 Tons, 80’ L.O.A. and 21’ Beam, and we also offer our reliable Hurricane Keel Pit Storage for monohulls. Our marina has 93 slips, all with 50 Amp and/or 100 Amp power, as well as a full-service fuel dock providing diesel, gasoline, water, and ice.”

In addition to the recently reopened Town Centre with a bank and other businesses, VGYH announced that soon to be reopened is the popular Shopping Centre and a new Restaurant!

Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbor: +1 +1 284-495-5500 | [email protected]